Li: ‘We'll bring Milan back’

By Football Italia staff

New Milan owner Yonghong Li thanks Silvio Berlusconi after completing the takeover and promises “we’ll lead this legendary team back to the top”.

Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux finally completed their purchase of the club from Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest today, paying a total of €830m.

“I thank Berlusconi and Fininvest for their trust and Rossoneri fans all over the world for their patience,” the new owner told sports.163.com.

“AC Milan is a world-renowned football club with the most glorious history. We’ve completed a key step on the road to revival, and for the future we promise that step-by-step we’ll lead this legendary team back to the summit of world football”.

