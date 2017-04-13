Five priorities for the new Milan owners

By Football Italia staff

It was officially confirmed today that Milan have finally been sold to Yonghong Li and his Rossoneri Sport Investment consortium.

Silvio Berlusconi has sold the club after 31 years at the helm, a tenure which brought 29 major trophies, including five European Cups.

However, the last major triumph was the 2011 Scudetto win, so the Chinese owners have plenty of work to do.

Here are the priorities.

Renew Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract

Most Milanisti would agree that the absolute priority in the coming weeks is to tie Gigio Donnarumma to a new contract.

The goalkeeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, refused to commit the 18-year-old to a new contract while the ownership situation was uncertain, so talks should get underway as soon as possible.

If Donnarumma can agree a long-term contract, Milan won’t have to worry about the goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.

Clarify Vincenzo Montella’s position

Despite a serious lack of investment in the last two transfer windows, Montella has Milan competing for a Europa League spot.

The Coach has been widely praised for his work with the side, in particular his development of young players.

However, there have been rumours that the new owners are considering a change on the bench, with Roberto Mancini among the names linked.

The new owners must clarify Montella’s position.

Invest in the squad

From Berlusconi’s big-spending days of the 90s, Milan have been forced to shop in the bargain basement in recent seasons.

Pescara striker Gianluca Lapadula was the big signing of the summer, while loaning Gerard Deulofeu from Everton was the big coup of the winter mercato.

With the Chinese promising to invest, the Rossoneri must add established players to their promising youngsters.

Sort out the stadium

Milan had been planning to construct a new arena in the Portello area of the city, but Berlusconi ultimately decided to remain at San Siro.

That drew irritation from Inter, who had been planning to take over ownership of the iconic stadium and renovate it.

With both teams seemingly set to stay, modernisation of the Meazza should be high on the list of priorities.

Transparency

The takeover of the Diavolo was delayed on several occasions, while there was confusion over who exactly was behind the bid.

If the new ownership are to keep the fans onside, transparency should be the order of the day.

