Ambrosini: ‘Sadness and curiosity’

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Ambrosini feels “a bit of sadness and a bit of curiosity at the same time” after the Milan sale.

It was officially confirmed earlier today that Silvio Berlusconi has sold the club to Yonghong Li, following 31 years at the helm.

“There’s a bit of sadness and a bit of curiosity at the same time,” Ambrosini, who played almost 500 games for the Rossoneri, told Sky.

“My thoughts go to all of those who worked at the club for many years, and who allowed it to dominate far and wide. “I imagine that there will be changes, I’m talking about [Adriano] Galliani but I imagine a lot of people who work at Milan will leave. My sadness isn’t comparable to theirs.

“Good luck to the new owners. I hope the people who are now guiding the club have the insight of Galliani and those who guided the club for years.

“I hope they have clear plans and ideas.”

