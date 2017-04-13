De Rossi out for Atalanta?

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is suffering with an ankle injury, so the Roma midfielder could miss the Atalanta game on Saturday.

The Giallorossi welcome Gian Piero Gasperini's side to the Olimpico this weekend, in what could be a crucial match for the Scudetto.

The Orobici are chasing Europa League football, while Luciano Spalletti’s men need to close the six-point gap to Juventus at the top of the table. Click here for a match preview.

Unfortunately for the Lupi, they could be without one of their key men for the fixture, as De Rossi pulled out of training with an ankle injury.

The Italian international will be evaluated over the next two days, but there is a real risk he won’t be called-up.

