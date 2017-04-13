Berlusconi: ‘Goodbye Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi bids an emotional farewell to Milan as the club needs “investment and resources a single family can no longer support”.

It was officially confirmed today that the now former Rossoneri President has sold the club to a Chinese group, and he posted a goodbye message on his official Facebook page.

“Today, after more than 30 years, I leave the position as President of AC Milan,” Berlusconi began.

“I do so with pain and emotion, but with the knowledge that in the modern game, to compete at the highest European and world levels takes investment and resources a single family can no longer support.

“I will never forget the emotions that Milan have managed to give to all of us. I’ll never forget all the people who are to thank for my being able to preside over this club which has won so much.

“First of all, of course, are the great Coaches and great champions who made possible these feats which will remain forever in the history of football.

“Naming them one-by-one would be impossible, so a big collective hug to all of them.

“The same hug goes to all of those who, in directorial roles, technical, administrative and medial roles have made Milan not just a team, but a model club in world football.

“Among these people, the first to be mentioned is Adriano Galliani, who was the indefatigable builder and engine of our Milan.

“Above all though, my thanks from the bottom of my heart go out to our fans.

“To the millions of fans who filled stadiums around the world to shout ‘Forza Milan’, for the many others who still, despite being physically far away, have been close to us in sympathy and enthusiasm.

“Without them our winning Milan wouldn’t exist and never would have existed. With them, we won everything we could win.

“In my eyes and my heart are the thousands of expressions of affection from our supporters, which have been extraordinary and moving.

“I want to say that, if I’m to leave all operating and representative roles, I will remain first and foremost a Milan fan, the team my father taught me to love as a child, the dream we achieved together.

“To the new leaders I address the most cordial good wishes, and I hope they can achieve objectives even more extraordinary than we did.

“To those who remain; from the players, the Coach, and the employees of the club to all of our fans, I express the most affectionate wishes for great success, and I hope every one of them can achieve and every one of the dreams they hold in sport and in life.

“Once again, thank you to everyone, Silvio Berlusconi.”

