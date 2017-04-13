Ventura: ‘When I called Gagliardini…’

By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura recalls “when I called-up Roberto Gagliardini people asked if I’d been drinking”.

The Azzurri Coach has focused on reducing the age of the squad since Euro 2016, and discussed his philosophy on Radio 24.

“At the Euros we had the oldest national team in the last 30 years,” Ventura recalled.

“We had to change. I have to thank the clubs who have allowed me to focus on youth, we’ve been following a lot of Under-23 players who then made their debut.

“When I called-up Gagliardini for the first time after eight Serie A games, people asked if I’d been drinking.

“If I hadn’t had the courage to deploy these young players, then maybe they wouldn’t be having the season they’re having.

“The players are coming to the training camps with enthusiasm and desire, they understand what the national team means.

“[Leonardo] Spinazzola is a perfect example of what we’re creating, against the Netherlands he came in with great personality.

“We’re creating a solid core, maybe not to win this World Cup, but the next one.

“Lorenzo Insigne? He’s reached maturity. He’s always had quality, now he’s a staple of the national team.”

