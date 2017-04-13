Montella: ‘Epochal day for Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella hails “an epochal day” for Milan after the sale of the club was finally completed.

The Rossoneri face their city rivals Inter on Saturday, and the Coach began his pre-match Press conference by talking about today’s announcement.

“If you’ll allow me, I’d like to start myself this time,” Montella told the assembled journalists.

“I’m very emotional, today is an epochal day. I was informed of this change of ownership by Mr [Adriano] Galliani and Mr [Marco] Fassone.

“I want to thank Galliani and Mr [Silvio] Berlusconi for the opportunity to Coach Milan. I think I’ve got a small part of Milan history, along with the players, with the trophy [the Supercoppa] we won.

“I think that in recent months my work has been separating what happens on the pitch with the things off it.

“In the coming days I’ll definitely meet the new ownership and together I’m sure we can find solutions to make Milan as glorious as in the past.

“I’d really liked to talk about the derby, I don't want to spend more energy on this epochal transition.”

