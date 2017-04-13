Montella: ‘Happy to stay at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is “happy to Coach Milan” but admits “marriages are between two” after the Chinese takeover.

Yonghong Li’s Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux completed their takeover of the Rossoneri today, and there have been rumours they could make a change on the bench.

“I’m happy here, but marriages are between two,” Montella shrugged in his Press conference ahead of the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

“Now we’re missing a little to know. It’s not my priority though, my priority is the derby.

“It’s simple, I have a contract with Milan and I’m happy to Coach Milan. There will be rumours in this period of transition.

“I need to talk with the people, it’s that simple.

“I’m sure the new owners have the desire, the resources and the intention to take Milan back to its natural habitat.

"Will I still be here in July? I don't want to answer, even curiosity must be set aside right now. But I think you'll know soon."

Montella was also asked about his relationship with outgoing President Silvio Berlusconi.

“Among the many phone calls with Berlusconi I’ve always felt great respect and great incentive to improve and I’ve always accepted [what he said].

“He’s been very emotionally involved in this sale and in politics, I’d have liked to have known him better.

“I think the President esteems and respects me, the same goes the other way and to that I’d also add admiration for what he’s done for Milan."

