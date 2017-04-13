Serie A winter break moved for 2017-18

By Football Italia staff

The 2017-18 Serie A season will run from August 20 to May 20, but the winter break will be postponed to January.

The decision was made in today’s Lega Serie A meeting between the 20 top flight clubs.

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura had been hoping to begin the campaign on August 13, giving the teams more competitive games before the September 2 showdown with Spain.

Instead, the season will begin on August 20, 2017 and end on May 20, 2018.

The big change is that the Winter break will be postponed to January.

That’s because there will be Serie A rounds on December 23 and December 30, then the traditional January 6 games to mark public holiday La Befana.

After that, no more top flight matches until January 21.

There will also be three midweek rounds on September 20, October 25 and April 18.

