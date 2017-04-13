ADL: 'No comment on contracts'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis saluted outgoing Milan patron Silvio Berlusconi, but refused to comment on Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne contracts.

ADL was present at today’s Lega Serie A meeting and spoke to reporters about several subjects.

However, when asked if there was any news on the on-going contract negotiations with star names Mertens and Insigne, the reply was not reassuring.

“I am not talking about that, thank you.”

He was happy to discuss the end of an era, as today Berlusconi officially sold Milan to Chinese and American investors after 31 years.

“Berlusconi marked an era that closes today. He was formidable, he made history, won everything there was to win and now Milan will live via the globalisation with these Chinese owners who I don’t know.

“I wish them all the best and salute Berlusconi. You know, Berlusconi advised me not to buy Napoli, as he said I should forget about football and focus on cinema. Fortunately, I didn’t listen.”

De Laurentiis has been consistently pushing for reforms in Serie A and the FIGC, but the situation is at a stalemate.

“Minister Lotti has to change Italian football and shake things up. It’s so obvious that this is what’s needed. The English and German Leagues are doing better than us, so we should try to improve upon their model, not go the usual Italian route of wasting time.”

