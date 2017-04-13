Lazio hope for Biglia and Lulic

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia and Senad Lulic could return for Lazio on Saturday, but Federico Marchetti is out for the rest of the season.

The Aquile visit Genoa on Saturday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Biglia suffered a trauma to the left adductor during the derby and we tried to get him back for Sunday, but preferred not to risk him,” chief medic Fabio Roda told Lazio Style Radio.

“We continued a specific recovery schedule and today he began training, while tomorrow we expect to have him working fully with the rest of the squad.

“Lulic had a left calf problem that meant he could not play on Sunday against Napoli. He too has been monitored throughout the week, the situation is improving and we are also counting on having him work with the team tomorrow.

“Wallace is fine. At the end of the Napoli game he had a right adductor issue, then became a father, so took a little time out with his family. Tomorrow he will be added to the group.

“Marchetti had further tests and we have opted against surgery. Now he’ll continue the orthopaedic treatment for four to five weeks.”

