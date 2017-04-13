Gattuso: 'Can't say no to Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Current Pisa Coach Gennaro Gattuso won’t rule out a future return to San Siro after the takeover. “You can’t say no to Milan.”

Today marked the end of an era, as President Silvio Berlusconi sold the club after 31 years to Chinese and American investors.

“Berlusconi made Milan great, won so many trophies and created a strong organisation,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s a big loss, but I hope that a glorious club like Milan can become great again. I tip my hat to President Berlusconi for having taken a club from the bankruptcy tribunal to the top of the world.

“Milan was a dream for me, the club I always supported even as a child. It was a school of life, a perfect machine where everyone knew their place.”

The 39-year-old played at San Siro from 1999 to 2012 and is still seen as a fan favourite.

As Gattuso is now a Coach with struggling Serie B side Pisa, would he return to the Rossoneri if called by the new owners?

“I think there are other more important ex-players out there who made history with Milan. At this moment I am on this path and I want to see it through.

“As for the future, we’ll see. Milan are in my heart and you can’t say no to Milan. The club has been out of Europe for too many years and can’t keep missing its natural habitat.

“I think that the first step must be to sign strong players with a lot of character. We mustn’t forget the history and what made Milan so great in the first place, such as the Juventus mentality of never being sated.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.