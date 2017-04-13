Kessie agent 'listening to all offers'

By Football Italia staff

Roma have the advantage for Franck Kessie, but the Atalanta midfielder’s agent warned “we are listening to all offers.”

It has been suggested many times that the Giallorossi have done the groundwork on a deal worth €28m plus bonuses, but interest remains from the likes of Inter, Napoli, Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

“Franck is at the centre of attention for many clubs thanks to his great work over the last two years and the performances with Atalanta,” agent George Atangana told Sky Sport Italia.

“I read of supposed influence from foreign colleagues in the situation and that makes me smile, as it’s so ridiculous. I brought Kessie to Italy from Africa two years ago and have been in football for 15 years.

“Nobody can decide where Kessie goes, other than me and him. As for his future, the only thing we have to take into consideration is if eventual offers are satisfying to the lad.

“We are listening to all offers, then along with his current club we will evaluate what is the best option for everyone.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.