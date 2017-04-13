Cairo: 'Nobody reached Belotti clause'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reiterated Andrea Belotti “has a €100m release clause valid only for abroad and so far nobody has reached it.”

The comments to Tuttomercatoweb came after reports Chelsea had offered €60m plus bonuses for the striker.

“There’s nothing new to report on Belotti because he has a €100m release clause valid only for abroad,” noted Cairo.

“And for a club in Italy they’d need our total consent. So far nobody has reached it.”

The 23-year-old is Capocannoniere this season with 24 Serie A goals in 28 appearances.

He has also found the net three times in just seven senior caps for Italy.

