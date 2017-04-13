Juventus plan for Schick?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could reportedly activate the €25m release clause for Patrik Schick and leave him on loan at Sampdoria until 2018.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international has been a revelation this season, scoring 10 goals with three assists in 28 competitive games, most of them off the bench.

He has attracted interest from several clubs, including Napoli, Inter, Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to Primocanale, a TV station based in Genoa, Juventus have a plan to beat everyone to the punch.

The idea would be to activate Schick’s €25m release clause now and leave him on loan at current club Sampdoria until June 2018.

It is a similar deal to the one Juve already struck with Atalanta for Mattia Caldara.

This enables the Bianconeri to have the young player under lock and key, but allow him to mature and play regularly in Serie A.

