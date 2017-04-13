Baresi: 'Right time for Milan sale'

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi is grateful to Silvio Berlusconi after the takeover, but Franco Baresi feels it was “the right time” for him to sell Milan.

Today Berlusconi officially sold the club to Chinese and American investors, headed by Yonghong Li, after 31 years.

“I could tell you about epic victories and incredible satisfaction… I could tell you indelible stories and moving anecdotes… at this moment I just want to say THANK YOU Silvio Berlusconi, Adriano Galliani and Milan,” wrote former player and Coach Inzaghi on Facebook.

While many glance over the past three decades in which Berlusconi and the Rossoneri won every trophy, club legend Baresi looks to the future.

“There is some sadness, as it’s the end of a special epoch and with Berlusconi I certainly experienced more joy than pain,” Baresi told Radio Sportiva.

“Now we have to look forward and after all these years a change of this level is sad, but I am convinced the President evaluated everything and made this decision at the right time.

“Berlusconi managed to be immediately innovative in the football world, bringing the club to a world level and opening up an era that can probably never be repeated.

“Personally, I will always be grateful to him, as he gave so much to the club and received many victories. It won’t be easy to find a President like that again. I just hope the new owners can bring Milan to the top level in Italy and Europe.”

