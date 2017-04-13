New Milan chiefs to meet squad

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s new owners Yonghong Li and Han Li will dine with Silvio Berlusconi tonight, then meet the squad and Coach Vincenzo Montella tomorrow.

The long-awaited takeover was completed today, as Berlusconi sold the club after 31 years at the helm.

This evening, Yonghong Li, Han Li, new directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will dine with Berlusconi at his Arcore residence.

Also present for the swansong will be CEO Adriano Galliani and Barbara Berlusconi, the President’s daughter, Fininvest (Berlusconi's holding company) chiefs Danilo Pellegrino and Alessandro Franzosi.

On Friday evening, Yonghong Li, Han Li, Fassone and Mirabelli will visit the Milanello training ground to meet with the squad and Coach Montella for the first time.

They are expected to have dinner at the club centre, where the squad will prepare for Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter.

