Milinkovic: 'Happy and honoured'

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is “happy and honoured to continue my career at Lazio” after signing an extension to June 2022.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on the new contract today, having arrived at the club in the summer of 2015.

“I am happy and honoured to continue my career here at Lazio, defending the colours of the first team in the Capital,” wrote the Serbian on Instagram.

“We will have many satisfying moments together.”

This season he has scored seven goals with seven assists in 32 games between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Milinkovic-Savic had been linked with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter before signing the new deal.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.