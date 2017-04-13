NEWS
Thursday April 13 2017
Milinkovic: 'Happy and honoured'
By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is “happy and honoured to continue my career at Lazio” after signing an extension to June 2022.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on the new contract today, having arrived at the club in the summer of 2015.

“I am happy and honoured to continue my career here at Lazio, defending the colours of the first team in the Capital,” wrote the Serbian on Instagram.

“We will have many satisfying moments together.”

This season he has scored seven goals with seven assists in 32 games between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Milinkovic-Savic had been linked with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter before signing the new deal.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies