Blanc an option for Inter bench?

By Football Italia staff

Laurent Blanc is reportedly being considered by Suning Group to take over the Inter bench next season.

The former France and Paris Saint-Germain Coach has been linked to the position before, but the rumour resurfaced following a run of one point in three games for Stefano Pioli.

Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone are the top targets, but unlikely to leave Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Blanc is no stranger to Serie A or Inter, having played for the Nerazzurri from 1999 to 2001.

He started his management career at Bordeaux, took on the mantle of Les Bleus from 2010 to 2012 and left the Paris Saint-Germain job in 2016.

