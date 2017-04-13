Capello: 'How strong are Milan owners?'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan Coach Fabio Capello is concerned after Silvio Berlusconi sold the club. “The new owners don’t seem strong enough to compete in Europe.”

Today’s closing ended a 31-year reign and started the new era under Yonghong Li and Han Li.

“It’s not a good moment, because I owe everything to Berlusconi, who made Milan great and from the first day told me he’d create a spectacular side and left us all open-mouthed,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was the first stepping stone to build the Milan that won everything. We can only hope the new owners have the resources to compete with the Spanish, German and English clubs, plus Paris Saint-Germain.

“However, this group doesn’t seem strong enough to compete in Europe, at least considering how long it took them to reach the closing.

“Suning closed on Inter within weeks, proving they have important resources and can compete on the European level. We still need to wait and see what these Chinese owners can do.

“There are the foundations to take Milan back to the top of Europe, but now it is necessary to buy those players who can make the difference. Unfortunately that will be difficult, because most of those stars have already been snapped up.

“Milan therefore need to do well in Europe, beating Juventus and in the near future also Milan. Then climbing Europe and the world is tough, just look at how much PSG and Manchester City spent without getting results.”

With Berlusconi gone and Capello currently between jobs, could he return to San Siro?

“I am open to talking with anyone, we’d have to see the projects. I wouldn’t return as a Coach, because I think I’m too old for that now, but I could give some advice.”

