Inter scouts view Tielemans

By Football Italia staff

Inter have sent scouts to view Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans in the Europa League for the fourth time this evening.

Anderlecht are hosting Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final, first leg.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Serie A giants Inter have sent scouts to the stadium in order to view and analyse Tielemans.

The 19-year-old Belgian is wearing the captain’s armband tonight and won’t turn 20 until next month.

He is already valued at over €20m and has three senior caps for Belgium, while this season he has scored 18 goals with 11 assists in 43 competitive club games.

The Italian reports note Inter are impressed by Tielemans’ talent, but aren’t quite convinced he is mature enough for this step to Serie A.

