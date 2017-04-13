Nicola: 'Crotone chase the dream'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola urged Crotone to “chase the dream” of Serie A safety after beating Inter. “Torino are one of the toughest games we’ll face.”

“The challenge now is to chase the dream,” said the Coach in his Press conference after two consecutive victories closed the gap with Empoli to three points.

“It has been a tough week for us, especially as we had a few minor injuries, even some with a temperature. I am just interested in pressing the reset button, which we do after defeats, let alone victories. It’s another battle this weekend.

“The trip to Torino will be extremely difficult, as it’s hard to play in front of those passionate fans. I told my players that Torino are one of the toughest games we’ll face from now to the rest of the season.

“On home turf, Toro have a good enough record to earn a Champions League spot. They scored 59 goals and will be eager to prove themselves.

“I was very firm with the squad and made them realise that we have only made a very small step towards something that requires far more effort, concentration and humility.

“We need to get the best out of ourselves and go with the right attitude, otherwise we’ll go nowhere.”

