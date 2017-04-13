Inter fight Man Utd for Mertens

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Inter will try to anticipate Manchester United with a swoop for unsettled Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

The Belgian winger-turned-centre-forward has scored 26 goals in 39 competitive games this season, plus 12 assists.

He is in the middle of tense contract negotiations with the Partenopei and, with his deal set to expire in June 2018, time is running out.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter are ready to go all-in for Mertens and prove how much they want to sign him by sending Vice-President and club legend Javier Zanetti to Naples for a meeting.

However, Manchester United remain the favourites, above all because Mertens does not want to repeat the Gonzalo Higuain route of leaving Napoli for another Serie A rival.

If he were to go abroad, the situation would be easier for the fans to accept.

