NEWS
Thursday April 13 2017
Inter fight Man Utd for Mertens
By Football Italia staff

There are reports Inter will try to anticipate Manchester United with a swoop for unsettled Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

The Belgian winger-turned-centre-forward has scored 26 goals in 39 competitive games this season, plus 12 assists.

He is in the middle of tense contract negotiations with the Partenopei and, with his deal set to expire in June 2018, time is running out.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter are ready to go all-in for Mertens and prove how much they want to sign him by sending Vice-President and club legend Javier Zanetti to Naples for a meeting.

However, Manchester United remain the favourites, above all because Mertens does not want to repeat the Gonzalo Higuain route of leaving Napoli for another Serie A rival.

If he were to go abroad, the situation would be easier for the fans to accept.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies