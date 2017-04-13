Maran: 'Chievo chance to fight back'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran insists Chievo “have the opportunity to make up” for their dismal run by beating Cagliari this weekend.

It kicks off on Saturday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I did expect different results lately, but unfortunately that was not the case and we need to accept that,” said the Coach after three consecutive defeats.

“We have the opportunity to make up for it. This will be a dangerous game, but we are going to Cagliari in order to cancel out a negative moment.

“It might not have been a good result, but I did see a turning point in our performance against Juventus.”

The Flying Donkeys have quite a few problems in Sardinia, missing Nicolas Frey, Alessandro Gamberini, Massimo Gobbi, Gennaro Sardo, Stefano Sorrentino, Roberto Inglese and Nicola Rigoni.

It means Sergio Pellissier is likely to start in attack, having turned 38 years old on Wednesday.

“Sergio’s greatest strength is that he never gives up. Every day he tries to do everything possible to help the team,” continued Maran.

“We have to tip our hats to him for his tenacity and determination, which should set the example for everyone around him.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.