Thursday April 13 2017
Inter ready €70m for Mbappé
By Football Italia staff

Inter are ready to prepare a €70m offer for Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappé, according to several Italian sources.

Tuttosport and Fox Sports Italia maintain the Nerazzurri are smitten with the teenager and see him as the ideal strike partner for Mauro Icardi.

The Turin-based newspaper insists contact has already been made with Monaco directors to begin negotiations.

Still only 18, he already has two senior caps for France and played like a veteran for Monaco in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He bagged a brace in the 3-2 victory away to Borussia Dortmund this week, taking his seasonal tally to 21 goals and 11 assists in just 34 competitive games.

However, while Inter are eager to get the hottest new kid in European football, the cost of the operation would be at least €70m.

That is technically within the remit of the San Siro giants, as Chinese owners Suning Group are not afraid to splash the cash.

They already bought Joao Mario from Sporting CP last summer for €40m and benchwarmer Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa for €29.5m.

