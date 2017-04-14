Milan derby set for record TV audience

By Football Italia staff

Tomorrow’s Milan derby is set to reach a record number of TV viewers, with the Rossoneri set to earn €4m in gate receipts.

Reports suggest that around 862 million people are set to tune into the match after an unprecedented 12.30 kick-off was scheduled in Italy.

This will suit viewers in the East, with interest peaked after yesterday’s takeover of Milan by a consortium spearheaded by Yonghong Li and Inter also owned by the Chinese Suning group.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the two sides are also set to receive €4m revenue from the game, beating the €3.9m earned by Inter during their home game with Juventus last September.

Both that match and tomorrow’s derby had been sold-out, however the slight increase for Milan is said to be down to a difference in corporate guests, as there were some empty slots during the Derby d’Italia.

