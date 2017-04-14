NEWS
Friday April 14 2017
Gonzalo Rodriguez out for Empoli
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have confirmed that captain Gonzalo Rodriguez will miss tomorrow’s match with Empoli.

The Tuscan neighbours face each other at 2pm on Saturday, click here for a preview.

The Argentine central defender was confirmed out after suffering a badly bruised right thigh in training yesterday via an official club statement.

The news comes after the skipper scored a goal on his 200th appearance against Sampdoria last weekend, but with a contract expiring this summer and no deal forthcoming, his future with the Viola looks unclear.

