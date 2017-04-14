Atalanta accept Roma bid for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have reportedly accepted a €28m bid from Roma for star youngster Franck Kessie.

The two sides face each other tomorrow at 2PM GMT, click here for a preview.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal has now being completed, despite the Ivorian’s agent being quoted in the Press as saying they were ‘listening to all offers’.

The deal is said to include the loan of primavera defender Riccardo Marchizza and forward Marco Tumminello, with the pair both set for a move Bergamo this summer.

After a stand-out campaign, 20-year-old Kessie was reportedly subject to interest from a number of top sides including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Now however, an agreement has reportedly been reached with Roma and the player's agent over a five year contract, with the midfielder set to earn €1.4m per season plus bonuses until 2022.

The Italian newspaper reports that all has been agreed, and the two sides are just waiting for signatures and a medical in order to make the deal official.

