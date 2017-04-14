Yonghong Li: 'Our great responsibility'

By Football Italia staff

New Milan owner Yonghong Li revealed a 'great responsibility' in living up to fan's expectations of 'returning to the top in Europe'.

The Chinese investor spoke to the Press at Casa Milan this morning.

"To all those present, ladies and gentlemen, friends and fans of AC Milan, good morning," he told reporters that were present.

"For all lovers of Milan, today is an important day: Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux have completed the purchase of the shares in Milan.

"This glorious club now begins a new chapter: the success of this transaction has been possible thanks to the love of Milan fans, but especially thanks to [Silvio] Berlusconi and Fininvest for the confidence placed in us.

"Milan are a top club worldwide, with 118 years of glorious history. In the last 30 years Milan have achieved passionate successes: eight league titles, five European Cups and seven Italian Super Cups.

"All the stars that were once at this club together with its successes mean that every fan expects the return of the club to the top of Europe.

"This means that behind us we have a great responsibility, as well as the expectations of Milan as a club.

"The board is composed of professionals of the football and the financial sector. We are a stable team with high efficiency.

"We want to ensure that every professional is dedicated to their role.

"We have delegated to the task of developing a Milan for the future to Marco Fassone, we believe that he is the best candidate to be the next CEO.

"We believe in him, in his leadership of Milan, that under his management we will get better results, and become competitive on the world stage.

"Our goal is to ensure that all the fans of the world can continue to love Milan even more. Forza Milan!"

