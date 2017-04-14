Fassone: 'Milan fans deserve better'

By Football Italia staff

New Milan CEO Marco Fassone promises fans that 'things will be different' after rough ride sustained duuring the takeover.

After numerous delays with the operation, the new man at the helm admitted life had been complicated for supporters of the club before Silvio Berlusconi finally sold the club to Chinese investors yesterday.

"I wanted to thank Mr. Li and Mr. Han, who have faith in me and who have endured various temptations," the new CEO told reporters at a Press conference held at Casa Milan. "I'll try to give my all and will be completely dedicated.

"In addition to President Berlusconi, I must thank Barbara and Adriano Galliani.

"The last thought goes to you and Milan fans. We chose to stay behind the scenes, making life complicated for you, because you had to follow this huge change with little information.

"From this moment on the relationship between you and us will be different.

"President Berlusconi has been able to show his love for the club but also his emotional detachment from what has been his creation for 31 years. We'll try to take care of his creation."

