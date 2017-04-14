Fassone: 'No economic problems'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone stresses that there are 'no economic difficulties' regarding the newly-completed takeover of Milan.

Yesterday Italy's leading financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore expressed concerns over repayments due by the new Chinese owners to US hedge fund Elliott, but the new CEO dismissed such fears.

"My idea is of a team with talent and perspective," Fassone continued in a Press conference held at Casa Milan. "I think it's the first time that Milan are the youngest team in Serie A. It’s an act of great courage, but for those arriving the assessment is that it is a team in which those who have left have sowed something.

"Our young players are a guarantee for the future. At the same time I am convinced that the experienced players serve to help them grow, to create the mix that can quickly get us back to the big time. In terms of the derby I don’t like to make predictions, but I hope that tomorrow Milan can win.

"I can assure that there are no economic problems. Financially we have innovative ideas for the club. Then there's my job. If we want to bring AC Milan to compete with giants of world football, we will have to double our revenue and perhaps more.

"With the new formula of the Champions League, being there or not being there is life changing. We're talking about clubs that qualify for the knockout stages, not only those who reach the final. It already means a lot in terms of cash, as a low estimate it’s €50m of revenue per year.

"And then there is China, a market that the major clubs have never been able to develop that much. Milan are something extraordinary in China, I saw it with my own eyes. In the medium term then there is the stadium, all the first-tier clubs who have changed the stadium doubled their turnover. This is what Juventus have done.

"I’d say that two ideas from my point of view are important. The first is that we need to think about building the team from the sporting point of view for 2017/2018.

"We have so many ideas, you can clearly see the fact that trading was closed for two months after June 30 forced us to change our objectives.

"But the next summer transfer window will be different because I would like to begin in early July with a Coach that has already done 60-70% of the graft.

"The goal that we have to get back on top of the world can only come from the development of our business in Asia.

"From the beginning I have not hidden that in August when I came I was told there were certain goals that seemed quite incredulous. With the passing of months I realised that there is a potential that can be explored and developed in full. Our idea is to create a Chinese company assigned only to the business, which develops some of the brand in China to increase revenue and turnover. So a vicious cycle starts that can continuously feed us."

