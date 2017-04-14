Milan 'total and full support' for Montella

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone insists that Coach Vincenzo Montella has the club's 'total and full' support.

The 53-year-old also revealed that a contract renewal for star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is 'a priority' and the aim is to return to the Champions League iin 2018-19.

"We are Milan, we don’t have a chance to take things step by step and see what happens," Fassone told a Press conference at Casa Milan. "The idea is to return to the Champions League as soon as possible.

"Our absence from the competition is too long, UEFA have given us a hand with the fact that next season the top four will go in the Champions League. The goal is to participate in the 2018-19 season.

"The part that concerns the holding company is an enormous operation for Italian football. This can be compared with transactions that have involved bigger clubs than those who play Italian football. It’s been a transaction for over €1bn. It would be foolish to expect that with such an operation there can not be a part of it that is a debt from my personal experience.

"Milan are indebted a very small amount in proportion to the resources of the club. The debt of AC Milan decreased compared to June 30, 2016 and will be gradually be less and less over the course of next season. It puts me in a position to drive the club forward with relative ease.

"It was negotiation you have all followed, there were ups and downs. Moments of euphoria and also the most complicated moments. Certainly there are been times of difficulty related to regulatory aspects in China.

"At the end the will to close this deal with Fininvest prevailed. Negotiations could have broken off, but there will to close was very strong. Beyond the financial support what is important is the will to conclude the operation."

Is it the aim to keep Silvio Berlusconi's daughter Barbara on at the club?

"Yes, it is. I have to thank Barbara, who has agreed to remain President of the Milan Foundation."

Fassone also revealed that UEFA had agreed to postpone a Financial Fair Play meeting due to delays in the takeover.

"UEFA, who deserve our thanks, agreed to postpone the meeting, which was set for March 31. Next week we will deliver our three-year plan to them. We are very confident this will be discussed with UEFA in May.

After rumours of Vincenzo Montella being replaced by Roberto Mancini, what does the future hold for the Coach?

"I’ll gladly answer this question, Montella has all our respect and our appreciation. In June last year we liked him. Our total and full support and support is in Montella.

"The key step will be putting us at a table with the Coach and discussing our ideas together in order to operate on the market. We will have a significant budget, the goal is to build a very competitive and ambitious Milan over the coming years. Of course, I will have the economic means to try to create a team to achieve these goals in the short term.

Gianluigi Donnarumma turned 18 in February, but so far the club have not been able to offer a new deal due to delays in the takeover. When will this now happen?

"I can confirm that there is the will to solve this quickly as a club and make Gigio a future figurehead. There are contracts and discussions to be had and we will certainly make this a priority."

