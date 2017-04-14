NEWS
Friday April 14 2017
Agent: 'Gabigol humiliated at Inter'
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Gabriel Barbosa has fumed to the Press that the player has been 'humiliated in three different ways' at Inter.

20-year-old Gabigol arrived at San Siro this summer with a high reputation but has failed to make a single start in Serie A this term.

“Maybe still needs to improve from a tactical point of view, but he has been humiliated in three aspects: physically, morally and psychologically,” agent Wagner Ribeiro told Estadio Interativo.

"He has been well paid and thought he could play in the Nerazzurri shirt despite heavy competition.

I have already talked with Inter in January and will do so again. If he does not play he will go to another top club . There are teams interested in Italy, England and Spain."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies