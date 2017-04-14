The agent of Gabriel Barbosa has fumed to the Press that the player has been 'humiliated in three different ways' at Inter.
20-year-old Gabigol arrived at San Siro this summer with a high reputation but has failed to make a single start in Serie A this term.
“Maybe still needs to improve from a tactical point of view, but he has been humiliated in three aspects: physically, morally and psychologically,” agent Wagner Ribeiro told Estadio Interativo.
"He has been well paid and thought he could play in the Nerazzurri shirt despite heavy competition.
I have already talked with Inter in January and will do so again. If he does not play he will go to another top club . There are teams interested in Italy, England and Spain."
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.