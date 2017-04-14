Agent: 'Gabigol humiliated at Inter'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Gabriel Barbosa has fumed to the Press that the player has been 'humiliated in three different ways' at Inter.

20-year-old Gabigol arrived at San Siro this summer with a high reputation but has failed to make a single start in Serie A this term.

“Maybe still needs to improve from a tactical point of view, but he has been humiliated in three aspects: physically, morally and psychologically,” agent Wagner Ribeiro told Estadio Interativo.

"He has been well paid and thought he could play in the Nerazzurri shirt despite heavy competition.

I have already talked with Inter in January and will do so again. If he does not play he will go to another top club . There are teams interested in Italy, England and Spain."

