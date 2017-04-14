NEWS
Friday April 14 2017
‘Bernardeschi? It’s private…’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa says he’s advised Federico Bernardeschi “but not publicly”.

The winger has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter this summer, but the Viola are keen to tie him to a new contract.

“When I can I’ve given you my explanations,” Sousa said in his pre-Empoli Press conference.

“I’ve given him my advice, but not publicly.”

Sousa then turned his attention to tomorrow’s game, with his side having beaten their Tuscan rivals 4-0 in the first meeting of the season.

“They’re different times, let’s focus on now the past can’t be repeated. We did almost everything right in the last game, getting a lot of people in the area with a quick and direct game.

“Tomorrow I’m expecting a game where we’ll need quality, intensity and defensive transitions. We want to be practical and get more goals than our opponents.

“Europe? I think we just have to stay focused, we can’t control the results of others. We need high intensity, with no limits and trying to attack our opponents’ goal.

“That’s what I expect from my team tomorrow.”

