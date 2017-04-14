Allegri: ‘Neto will start’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirms Neto will start against Pescara, and some players will be rested.

The Bianconeri face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, so will rotate the squad to face the relegation battlers.

The Old Lady’s Coach addressed the media in his pre-match Press conference today, and began with a message for Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, after Milan were sold yesterday.

“Before the conference, since I didn’t get a chance to do it yesterday, I’d like to say a thanks to President Berlusconi and to Galliani for the opportunity they gave me to Coach and to win with Milan,” Allegri said.

“Italian football will definitely miss them, they made history in Italian football. So I salute both the President and Mr Galliani with great affection.

“As for tomorrow’s game, it means a lot to us as it’s worth three points. It’s a game where, if I’m not mistaken, Juventus have previously taken a beating in Pescara after a European game [5-1 in 1992-93].

“So tomorrow we must be focused, because the most important game between now and the end of the season is always the next one, so after Barcelona the most important game is now Pescara.

“Pescara are a team who are playing really well right now, they run and they play to hurt their opponents, so they’re not a team who will sit back and we need to be good at handling this type of game.

“Tomorrow Neto will play in goal, then [Paulo] Dybala will play, as will [Mario] Mandzukic and [Gonzalo] Higuain.

“Some players will be rested. [Sami] Khedira won’t play, [Leonardo] Bonucci is suspended so he won’t be there.

“Tomorrow we need to show that even if there are a lot of changes, as there have been in recent games, you always have to get the result. That’s what counts.

“So tomorrow we need to play a correct match, we need to be calm and take advantage of the opportunities which we will get.

“Juan Cuadrado? I’m having doubts over whether he or [Mario] Lemina will play on the right.

"[Andrea] Barzagli will start, the doubt is between [Medhi] Benatia and [Daniele] Rugani.

“[Moise] Kean is not yet ready, he’s had some good training sessions but he’s not with the team yet.

“We’re thinking about winning the game tomorrow, then we’ll have four days to prepare for the Barcelona game.”

