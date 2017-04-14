Spalletti: ‘My future? Later…’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti refuses to discuss his future - “my contract is not an Easter egg”.

The former Zenit St Petersburg boss is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and so far he hasn’t signed an extension.

Naturally, the Coach was asked about the situation in today’s Press conference, but he refused to be drawn on the issue.

“What are you referring to when you talk about my future?” Spalletti responded.

“My contract is not an Easter egg, it’s still open to evaluation about the way we work, because mathematically we can still finish our journey in the best way.

“There’s an opening in that sense, we’ll see in the future.

“We’re getting to the end of the season now, if you want to talk about contracts there are others which are more important than mine.

“I’ve always made reasoned assessments, you look at things and you draw conclusions, taking everything into account.

“In my opinion we’re getting to the end of the season and [Daniele] De Rossi’s contract is very important.

“If you have that kind of player who is paid a lot and so he leaves then you risk regretting it like Milan did with [Andrea] Pirlo.

“De Rossi can still have several great seasons, these are the key things the club has to focus on, there are plenty of younger and better Coaches than me.”

Spalletti was then asked if he felt it was too difficult to compete with Juventus, after their 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

“They played a perfect match with Barcelona, they have the minimum away to a phenomenal team which has unparalleled attacking quality.

“Where others might have conceded the equaliser, they came through with the quality of a champion, in [Gianluigi] Buffon’s save.

“They managed a togetherness which meant they played a great game.

“You could see how they manage things, they way they’ve addressed the whole League season, from the beginning they’ve had a path and they’ve travelled down it in the best way.

“We’ve done our duty, we’ve shown that we can be on Juventus’ wheel.

“I wouldn’t expect them to show signs of decline, we don’t know if they’ll have the Champions League but I wouldn’t expect them to lose focus in the League; they have a lot of players who are hungry who they can use in a lot of competitions.

“If they played fewer games, maybe a couple would become unhappy. So we’ll see how it goes from here on out.”

