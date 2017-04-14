‘Roma stronger with Kessie’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti “would rather talk about my players” but admits Roma “would be even stronger” with Franck Kessié.

It was reported today that the Giallorossi have had an offer accepted for the Atalanta midfielder, while captain Alejandro Gomez has also been linked.

The Orobici visit Stadio Olimpico tomorrow, and the Coach was asked about the pair in his pre-match press conference.

“I’d rather talk about my players,” Spalletti said.

“I looked at Papu [Gomez] during my time at Zenit, I like him and if there had been a chance I’d have wanted him. We’re happy with what we have.

“Kessié is strong, so if Roma were to buy him we’d have the chance to become even stronger.

“You can see the quality of Atalanta’s set-up, they’re able to identify good players and they’ve already sold a couple, maybe another three or four. Congratulations to them.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.