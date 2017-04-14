Inzaghi: ‘Lazio out for revenge’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi warns “Genoa will find a Lazio ready to redeem ourselves” after the defeat to Napoli.

The Biancocelesti had the chance to put themselves into the Champions League picture on Sunday night, but were thrashed 3-0 at home and are now looking to lock down fourth-place.

“Against Napoli I asked for a great show of maturity and that didn’t happen,” Inzaghi said in his pre-match Press conference.

“We probably still had our heads in the clouds after reaching the Coppa Italia final, but it’s pointless looking for excuses now.

“We lost a match which was very important for us, and for that reason I want to see a great game tomorrow.

“The team knows how important this game is, we’ll find a Genoa who are hurting but they’ve got a new Coach so they’ll show a lot of pride on the pitch.

“The last game was key for us, so we’ll use that lost match as motivation. We have to keep dreaming.

“In July it was a dream to think of being in such a good position, but we have to play a great game tomorrow. Our road to Europe passes through Genoa.

“Genoa will find a Lazio ready to redeem ourselves, last Sunday’s result still stings and thankfully this year we’re not used to losing.

“Napoli was a test of maturity which we failed, but now we’ve prepared in the best way.

“We could have done better against Napoli, no ifs no buts, no talking about injuries, suspensions or referees. We can’t look for excuses.

“It’s right to say though that what we’re experiencing is a dream. We have to re-start in Genoa, our dream will go from there.

“There will be head-to-head clashes but we’ll save them for later, our journey must start again tomorrow.”

Inzaghi was also asked about the Milan takeover, as his brother Filippo is a Rossoneri legend.

“I haven’t thought about it, I’ve only been thinking about Genoa. With Berlusconi’s departure it’s the end of an era and I wish the new owners good luck.

“Berlusconi won a lot of trophies, he defined an era, and he also got many successes thanks to my brother.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.