‘Hart wants to stay at Torino’

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic reveals “Joe Hart would like to stay at Torino” but “we’re aware we can’t buy him”.

The goalkeeper is on loan with the Granata from Manchester City, but his wages and transfer fee would be well out of their price range.

“Hart would like to stay at Torino,” Mihajlovic revealed in his Press conference ahead of the Crotone match.

“We’re aware, both the club and him, that we can’t buy him. At most we can loan him for another year but that depends on Manchester City and on what he wants.

“We want to know soon, because if we have Hart next year it’s one thing, if not then we have to plan differently.

“Torino can still only take him on loan, so it’s up to him and City to decide, but we need a quick decision so we can plan for the future.”

