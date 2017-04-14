‘Barca can recover against Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Enrique insists “I have no doubts about my team”, and believes Barcelona can overturn their Juventus loss.

The Blaugrana were beaten 3-0 by the Old Lady on Tuesday night, and the Coach said after the game “it’s hard to think of a remuntada”.

However, in his pre-match Press conference ahead of the Real Sociedad game the former Roma boss appeared to walk back those comments.

“People tend to take comments straight after games very literally, but they're conditioned by what has just happened,” Enrique explained.

“I don’t regret what I said but things change and I have no doubts about the potential of my team, I see a lot of options in the return leg.

“We’ll take the necessary risks because we have nothing to lose. We're professionals; we know things can change quickly. I have no doubt that we have a chance to turn around the tie, look what happened after Paris.

“Tactical errors? We didn’t get anything wrong tactically. I am in charge and I am responsible for the bad things which happen to the team.”

