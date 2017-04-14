Moratti: ‘Berlusconi was revolutionary’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti says Silvio Berlusconi was “revolutionary for Italian football” in his time at Milan.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that the Rossoneri have been sold to a Chinese group, with Berlusconi stepping down after 31 years at the helm.

“Berlusconi was a protagonist for all these years,” Moratti told reporters.

“He created excitement and brought new things, he was revolutionary for Italian football. A very important era has closed. “There will still be nostalgia, no other profession gives you this adrenaline.”

