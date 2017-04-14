Icardi: ‘Inter can send a signal’

By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi wants to “send a big signal” by beating Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

The Nerazzurri are two points behind their city rivals, who occupy the final Europa League spot, and can leapfrog them with a win tomorrow.

“The objective is to win the derby, overtake Milan and send a big signal,” Icardi told Premium Sport.

“I said not getting into the Champions League would be a failure, it’s true, but now we have to score points for the Europa League.

“We’re very pleased with [Coach Stefano] Pioli, he has done great things. I think he deserves trust, he can give us a lot.”

