Zeman: ‘Juventus not my enemy’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman insists “I’m not the enemy of Juventus, I’m the enemy of those who cheat”.

The Delfini face the Old Lady tomorrow, and the Czech Coach is well-known for his criticisms of the Turin side.

Having accused the Bianconeri of doping their players in the 90s, he felt vindicated by the Calciopoli scandal.

“I’m not the enemy of Juve,” Zeman noted in his pre-match Press conference.

“I’m the enemy of those who cheat. Just look at the files in the Prosecutor’s office.

“Facing Juve is not like facing the others, because they’ve been the best for years. They made a big impression in me in the Champions League, it’s not easy to crush Barcelona.

“They’re an organised club off the pitch too, they’re on the forefront. They have money and organisation.

“Right now in Italy it’s only Juve who can buy €100m champions and that makes a difference. [Max] Allegri is good, he knows how to manage them and bring out their best.”

