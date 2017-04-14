NEWS
Friday April 14 2017
Zamp banking on Palermo money
By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini admits he is banking on Palermo’s new owners to pay up by the end of the month. “I won’t be in trouble that way.”

Paul Baccaglini replaced Zamparini as Palermo President last month, but the Italo-American will not transfer the funds for his takeover until at least the end of April.

“When I read about Berlusconi today, I felt a knot in my stomach,” the 75-year-old told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We were together in football for many years, but we must live like people our age and make room for the youngsters.

“I hope that my partners put in their capital by the end of the month because I won’t be in trouble that way.

“Berlusconi has waited so long for his. I hope mine comes quicker.”

