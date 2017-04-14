Li: Small steps for Milan

By Football Italia staff

New Milan President Yonghong Li has warned that it will take “small steps” for the Rossoneri to regain their place among the world’s elite clubs.

Two years of negotations ended on Thursday as Li’s consortium formally purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi, and the Chinese believes the Diavolo must return to the Champions League before they can look further.

“I’m very thrilled and excited to become Milan’s President,” he told Premium Sport.

“It’s been almost two years of negotiations until closing.

“During this period, we’ve had a hard time, but we’ve always tried to conclude it because most Chinese people my age have great love for Milan.

“It’s because of this feeling that we were able to complete the deal.

“Zhang Jindong? He’s a very famous entrepreneur in China, but we haven’t had many opportunities to work together. If I meet him tomorrow, it’ll be a pleasure.

“A tip that Berlusconi gave me? He’s someone that I value highly, he led Milan and won a lot, giving excitement to millions of fans around the world.

“Yesterday at dinner, we talked a lot and he told me that whenever there were situations when Milan would need him, he’d always be ready to give us his full support.

“The future objective for Milan? First of all, it’s very important for us to get back into the Champions League.

“This is one of our objectives. After that, we want to be among the top five clubs in the world, but to do this, we must take small steps.

“Still, In the short term, we must return to the Champions League.”

