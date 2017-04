Derby squads: Gagliardini back

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini is back in the Inter squad for Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina against Milan, who are as they were.

Gagliardini was feared to have suffered a serious ankle injury during Inter’s 2-1 defeat to Smapdoria on April 4, but the midfielder has recovered in time to face Milan.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, remain without long-term casualties Riccardo Montolivo, Giacomo Bonaventura and Ignazio Abate, while Andrea Bertolacci needs a little longer.

Inter squad: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel

Milan squad: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.