Jankto extends Udinese contract

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have confirmed that Czech starlet Jakub Jankto has extended his contract with the club until 2021.

Jankto has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Udinese, scoring five goals in 22 appearances for the Zebrette.

The midfielder also scored on his Czech Republic debut in March and has been linked with English giants Arsenal in recent weeks.

