Moratti: Inter better than Milan

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti insists he would still rank the Nerazzurri above Milan, even as an outsider.

Inter are winless in their last three games, whereas Milan have not lost in that time, but Moratta believes the Beneamata should be considered favourites regardless for Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina.

“Comparing the two teams from the outside, Inter seem better than Milan,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Pioli’s a good Coach, although he’s not having a good time of it at the moment.

“Montella? I like him. He’s carried out his work, despite the lack of a reference point.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.