Buffon & Khedira out of Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon and Sami Khedira have not been included in Juventus’ squad for Saturday’s Serie A clash with Pescara.

The pair have been rested for the trip to Adriatico in light of Juve’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Barcelona on Wednesday.

Buffon’s place has been taken by teenage goalkeeper Mattia Del Favero, with young midfielder Rolando Mandragora filling in for Marchisio.

Juve squad for Pescara: Neto, Audero, Del Favero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Asamoah, Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Marchisio, Lemina, Sturaro, Rincon, Mandragora; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Higuain, Dybala

