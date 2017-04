Montolivo makes playing return

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo played his first game in six months on Friday for Milan’s Primavera youth team.

Milan Primavera comprehensively beat Vicenza 6-1, but the biggest story was the return of Montolivo, who managed 67 minutes.

The veteran midfielder damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in October while representing Italy.

